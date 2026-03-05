'India vital in deciding new world order, Western domination era is over': Finland President Alexander Stubb

New Delhi:

Finland's President Alexander Stubb on Thursday took a deep dive into the challenges the world faces today and how India plays an important role in giving the world its "New Delhi moment" to reform international institutions and the world order.

Delivering the keynote address at the Raisina Dialogue 2016, Stubb said the Global South would play a decisive role in determining the next world order, with India emerging as a key factor in that shift.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on 5 March 2026 in New Delhi with President Stubb as the Chief Guest, delivering the Inaugural Keynote Address

He noted that the global balance of power has already begun to change, adding that the Global South has both economic strength and demographic advantage on its side. According to him, the era of a Western dominated world has effectively ended, although it may take time for this reality to be fully acknowledged across the West.

Stubb also acknowledged the significant challenges currently confronting global politics. He warned that the absence of a functioning global power could create a power vacuum, and cautioned that if countries abandon international rules, the existing world order could collapse. In such a scenario, he said, the West must find ways to manage and contain power in an increasingly complex and imperfect world.

Referring to India’s foreign policy, Stubb said the country has long followed a pragmatic worldview. He noted that India has avoided depending entirely on the goodwill of any single partner, an approach he described as sensible in the current geopolitical climate. At the same time, he emphasised that India does not isolate itself, and that its strength lies in active global engagement.

Stubb also highlighted what he described as India’s tradition of values-based realism, which he said has shaped the country’s approach to global affairs for thousands of years. He pointed to India’s role as a constructive member of the United Nations and stressed the need for greater representation of developing nations in global institutions.

He argued that the voices of the Global South must be heard more strongly and reiterated that India should be granted a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council. Stubb further observed that trade is increasingly being used as a geopolitical tool, adding that India’s leadership will be crucial in navigating this new phase of global competition.

'World needs a New Delhi moment'

Stubb said the world at this time and day needs a new San Francisco moment where world leaders come together in the spirit of cooperation to think long and hard on how to reform the international institutions that have served us since World War II.

"We need to rebalance the world order. We need to agree on the principles on which we can find common solutions to common problems," he said.

"My proposal is that we should have a New Delhi moment. In other words, India gathers world leaders here in Delhi and begins the process of looking at what happens after wars," he added.