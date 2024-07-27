Saturday, July 27, 2024
     
PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal lead Indian contingent at Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony at Seine | Watch

The ace badminton player PV Sindhu and the veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal led the 78-member Indian contingent on a boat at the Seine River as Paris kicked off the 33rd Olympics Games with an unprecedented event on Friday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2024 0:55 IST
Indian contingent at Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony
Image Source : GETTY Indian contingent at Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony on July 26, 2024

Indian contingent stole the show when they entered the Parade of Nations for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday. Flagbearers PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal led the team India on a boat at the Seine River as Paris kicked off the 33rd Summer Games with an unprecedented event.

Watch Indian contingent at Paris Olympis 2024 Opening Ceremony:

Greece were the first to make an appearance on a boat followed by South Africa in the opening batch at Parade of Nations. The Indian contingent was slotted 84th with fans eagerly waiting for the 78-member team along the Seine River. 

The ace badminton player PV Sindhu and table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal held the tri-colour flag high as the rest of the Indian athletes appreciated the crowd for their cheers and support ahead of the opening day of sporting events.

Some Indian stars, including Neeraj Chopra, were missing the parade as the athletics team is yet to arrive in Paris. India will begin their campaign on Friday with the men's hockey team, star shuttler Lakshya Sen and the veteran tennis player Rohan Bopanna will be in action.

Meanwhile, the hosts displayed their culture and history with various artistic performances on the banks of the Seine. The star American singer Lady Gaga dazzled fans followed by French pop star Aya Nakamura. 

More to follow...

