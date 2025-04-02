Advertisement
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Lok Sabha to Debate Waqf (Amendment) Bill today, Rajya Sabha vote on Thursday

The Lok Sabha is set to debate the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, with the Rajya Sabha taking it up on Thursday. While the BJP-led NDA pushes for its passage, the opposition INDIA bloc strongly opposes it, calling it unconstitutional.

The Lok Sabha is set to debate the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, with the Rajya Sabha scheduled to take it up the following day. The bill has sparked intense political debate, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pushing for its passage, while opposition parties have united against it, calling it unconstitutional.

The NDA, which holds a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha, has issued whips to its MPs, ensuring their support. Key allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], Shiv Sena, and LJP (Ram Vilas) have also directed their members to back the government.

While some allies had earlier expressed reservations about the bill, sources say they have softened their stance after the Parliamentary Committee incorporated some of their suggestions.

 

