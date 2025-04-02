Asaduddin Owaisi tears copy of Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha, calls it an attack on minorities | Video AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, tearing a copy of the bill in protest. The bill, tabled by the government earlier in the day, aims to amend regulations governing Waqf properties.

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, tearing a copy of the bill in protest. He accused the government of targeting the country’s largest minority, calling the proposed amendments an attack on their rights.

He said the Bill won't remove Muslims' poverty, and that officers will now dictate the Waqf regulations. Owaisi’s protest comes amid sharp political debates over the bill’s impact on Waqf properties and minority communities.

Owaisi tears copy of Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, watch video:

The bill, tabled by the government earlier in the day, seeks to introduce changes to the management and regulation of Waqf properties. While the government argues that the amendments will bring transparency and streamline administration, opposition leaders, including Owaisi, claim that it undermines minority institutions and curtails their autonomy.

During the heated debate, Owaisi alleged that the bill was aimed at diluting Waqf protections and diminishing the rights of Muslim communities over their properties. His protest drew sharp reactions from treasury benches, with ruling party members defending the proposed changes as necessary reforms.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has sparked intense political debate, with several opposition parties voicing concerns over its implications.