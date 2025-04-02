Kesari: Chapter 2, Jaat to Ground Zero, list of theatrical releases in April Several patriotic to drama genre films are releasing in April 2025. Have a look at the list of movies which will hit the screens this month.

April is filled with a lot of entertaining films. From Sunny Deol's action drama film Jaat to Emraan Hashmi's war drama Ground Zero. Cinephiles have a variety of genres to discover this April. This month, Akshay Kumar will once again be seen in film based on real life incident, titled Kesari: Chapter 2. In this article, we have curated a list of movies which will be releasing on the silver screens this month.

Jaat

Release date - April 10, 2025

The much-awaited action-drama thriller by Gopichand Malineni's Jaat is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. The film stars Gadar actor Sunny Deol alongside Ragena Cassandrra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. The film is written by Saurabh Gupta and Gopichand Malineni. The makers of the Hindi-language movie released the trailer of Jaat on March 24.

Phule

Release date - April 11, 2025

Ananth Mahadevan's directorial Phule is based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. The Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa starrer will be released on April 11, 2025. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions.

The Bhootnii

Release date - April 18, 2025

Munna Bhai MBBS fame actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Sidhaant Sachdev and Manoj Shidehshwari Tiwari's directorial The Bhootnii on April 18, 2025. The film will also feature Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Panchayat fame actor Aasif Khan and Navneet Malik in pivotal roles. This horror comedy is written by Vankush Arora and Sidhaant Sachdev.

Kesari: Chapter 2

Release date - April 18, 2025

The sequel of the 2019 film Kesari, Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari: Chapter 2 is gearing up for its theatrical release in April. As per the official announcement made by the makers of the Hindi-language film will hit the screens on April 18, 2025, following the truths behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions.

Ground Zero

Release date - April 25, 2025

Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in a comeback movie which is scheduled to be released on April 25, 2025, titled Ground Zero. The Bollywood film also features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari and Satya Prakash in the lead roles.

