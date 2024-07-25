Sore throat during monsoon? Eating roasted ginger and honey can give you instant relief, know other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Eating roasted ginger and honey can give you instant relief from sore throat.

If you want to avoid diseases during the rainy season, then consume roasted ginger and honey. Together, these two things help in keeping the body healthy and protecting it from monsoon-related diseases. Ginger and honey act as a panacea for chronic cough, cold and flu. Ginger and honey contain many powerful antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and antifungal properties. Ginger and honey also have antiviral properties that help protect against fever and other infections. Eating ginger and honey can provide many health benefits. Know what are the benefits of eating roasted ginger and honey and how to consume it.

How to Roast Ginger

You can easily roast ginger on gas. Roast ginger like brinjal or other things. Then remove its peel. Now grate the ginger. You can also easily extract juice by grinding it. Eat it with honey. Roasted ginger proves to be even more beneficial.

Benefits of eating roasted ginger and honey

Get rid of cough and phlegm- Sore throat and cough can be cured by eating ginger and honey. It also reduces the swelling in the throat. If you consume roasted ginger with honey, the mucus deposited in the throat comes out immediately. It gives relief from colds and coughs.

Beneficial for bones- Roasted ginger provides relief in joint and bone pain. Roasted ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, which help in reducing inflammation. It reduces the risk of osteoporosis.

Beneficial in diabetes- Roasted ginger is also beneficial for diabetes patients. It helps in controlling blood sugar. Diabetes patients should include ginger in their diet.

Relief in migraine pain- Eating roasted ginger also provides relief in migraine or normal headaches. This can reduce the pain. If you want, you can also drink ginger water instead of roasted ginger. You can eat it by adding honey to it.

Increase immunity- Roasted ginger and honey strengthens your immunity during the rainy season. This saves you from many diseases and infections. Eating ginger and honey strengthens immunity. Give 1 teaspoon of honey to children by mixing a few drops of ginger juice in it.

ALSO READ: Reducing cholesterol levels to losing weight: 5 benefits of drinking bitter gourd juice daily