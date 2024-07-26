Dus June Kii Raat Trailer Review: How will Tusshar Kapoor as Bhagyesh cope with his 'bad luck'? | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Dus June Kii Raat will stream from August 4, 2024

JioCinema unveiled the trailer of the comedy thriller series Dus June Kii Raat on Friday, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead roles. Directed by Tabrez Khan, the show follows the extraordinary chronicles of Panauti Bhagyesh (played by Tusshar), a man whose reputation for bad luck is so popular that residents of Raniganj would prefer to stay home over crossing paths with him. He was born on the day his father died, which led to the closure of his father's iconic single-screen theatre. ''Twist, turns aur Panauti se bhari ek kahani,'' the streamer wrote in the caption.

Watch trailer here:

Looking at the trailer, it can be said that the series can deliver a perfect blend of humour and suspense. As per the trailer, Bhagyesh's life takes a complete U-turn when a dead body is found in his father's defunct theatre. How he saves himself from this situation and the reason behind people calling him 'Panauti' form the crux of the series.

Speaking about the show, Tusshar Kapoor, who will be seen essaying the role of ‘Panauti’, said, “When I first read the script of 'Dus June Ki Raat,' I was instantly intrigued by the character and its narrative. It is a unique blend of comedy, drama and suspense, promising a fun watch for audiences. I am super stoked to be back in my favourite genre of comedy with this series, and I am confident that viewers will enjoy it as well.”

Dus June Kii Raat is slated to premiere on Jiocinema on August 4, on the occasion of Friendship Day.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anil George aka Mirzapur's Lala opens up on possibility of his return in Season 4

Also Read: TikToker Zane Thadani spots Karan Johar in London, calls him 'uncle'; here's how the filmmaker reacted | WATCH