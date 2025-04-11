Nainar Nagendran, Tirunelveli MLA, to replace Annamalai as Tamil Nadu BJP chief

Nainar Nagendran will be the new Tamil Nadu BJP president, as he was the only one to file a nomination for the post today. Annamalai proposed Nagendra's name, and other party leaders endorsed it. The official announcement of his appointment as president will be made tomorrow (April 12) from the party headquarters in Delhi.

BJP legislator from Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli constituency, Nainar Nagendran, filed his nomination papers to contest the party president’s election on Friday (April 11).

Who is Nainar Nagendran?

Nagendran, currently the state vice president, was formerly with the AIADMK. He was the first aspirant to arrive at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam, in T Nagar, and file the nomination.

His name was proposed by the current party chief K Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and party lawmaker and Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan, the party said. Nagendran is likely to be announced as the new state president, succeeding Annamalai.