Market Closing Bell: Bulls roar after Trump's tariff pause, Sensex surges 1,310 points, Nifty above 22,800 Market Closing Bell: In the previous session, the Nifty had closed at 22,399.15, and the Sensex had settled at 73,847.15.

Market Closing Bell: Bulls are back on Dalal Street as equity benchmarks indices Sensex and Nifty ended in the green on Friday i.e. on April 11 2025 - amid US President Donald Trump's tariff pause for 90 days. The Sensex ended the session 1,310.11 points or 1.77 per cent higher at 75,157.26 while the Nifty 50 wrapped up the session at 22,828.55 - 429.40 points or 1.92 per cent higher than the previous close.

In the previous session, the Nifty had closed at 22,399.15, and the Sensex had settled at 73,847.15.

The broader markets also ended the session in the green, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index surging 1.85 per cent to 50,516 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, ended the session with a 2.88 per cent gain at 15,644.30 points.

From the Sensex 30 pack, Tata Steel, Power Grid, NTPC, Kotak Bank and Reliance ended in the positive territory today. Tata Steel was the biggest gainer with a gain of 4.91 per cent. Asian Paints and TCS were the two stocks from the pack that ended the day in the red.

An unexpected pause on reciprocal tariffs by the US provided relief in the midst of the uncertainty. Though the IT major’s result missed the street estimates, it opines optimism in the latter half of FY26 owing to growth in the order book. Any development in the bilateral trade negotiations can alter the near-term outlook on the export-driven sectors. The supportive domestic environment with an ease in interest rates and a benign inflation trajectory is encouraging investors to have a balanced portfolio to aid in a better risk-reward in the long term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,358.02 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,976.66 crore, according to exchange data.