EXCLUSIVE: Anil George aka Mirzapur's Lala opens up on possibility of his return in Season 4

Actor Anil George, popularly known for his role in Mirzapur series as Rauf Lala, recently opened up about the possibility of his return in the season 4 of the series. His character of Rauf Lala has been a part of all the three seasons of Mirzapur. However, in the latest season, he was killed unexpectedly by a poet named Rahim. In an exclusive talk with India TV, he talked about the love and recognition he received for his role in the Prime Video series.

When India TV's Aryaman Gautam asked Anil George about the revival of his character in the coming seasons of Mirzapur, he instantly said, ''Ho sakta hai aa jaye wapis (there is a possibility, he might come back).'' Our journalist again tried to confirm the news from the actor and in reply, he added, ''Main yaar pura bol toh diya, ho sakta hai.''

In the same interview, when he was asked about his latest film, Kalki 2898 AD, and how he got the role in the pan-India film. The actor revealed that he got the offer, the same way as he gets for other projects but he received it four years back. He also expressed his happiness for being part of a film, with such a great stature. Kalki 2898 AD has so far minted over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Watch full interview here:

About Mirzapur Season 3

Mirzapur Season 3 was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 5. The 10-episode series featured Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand Tripathi/Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi as Golu and Isha Talwar as Madhuri Yadav Tripathi.

