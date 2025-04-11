China responds to Trump's 145 per cent tariffs, raises duties on US imports to 125 per cent China on Friday raised the tariff on US products to 125 per cent from 84 per cent, which it said will take effect on Saturday.

In the wake of US President Donald Trump's tariffs reaching 145 per cent, China on Friday raised the tariff on US products to 125 per cent from 84 per cent. China has said that its new tariffs will take effect from Saturday. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said that Beijing has also filed a lawsuit with the WTO following the US tariff hikes.

Earlier, China had retaliated with 84 per cent levies and imposed restrictions on imports of some US films, expressing its interest in holding dialogue with Washington to resolve the issue. Notably, China is the only country which retaliated against Trump's tariffs.

On Wednesday, Trump authorised a 90-day pause in his sweeping tariffs on most countries, except China, with a 125 per cent tariff on Chinese products. The 125 per cent tariff soars to 145 per cent, given the 20 per cent duty introduced earlier this year, citing Beijing's alleged involvement in the fentanyl supply chain.