Salman Khan and family unite for birthday celebration of THIS special person

Salman Khan and his entire family is one of the most loved families in Bollywood. They are often seen together celebrating every occasion to the fullest. Recently, the actor threw a lavish birthday party at his residence in Mumbai. Music composer Himesh Reshammiya took to his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring several pictures from the celebrations. In one of the pics in the video, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, and other members of Salman's family can be seen celebrating together. However, as per post shared by singer Mika Singh, it was the birthday celebrations of Romanian model and singer Iulia Vantur.

Iulia reshared a group picture from the party on her Instagram Stories and wrote, ''I love you.'' In the pic, she can be seen wearing a metallic dress for her birthday bash. More pictures and videos from the celebrations were shared by singer Mika Singh and other guests at the party.

''What a wonderful and cozy get-together at @beingsalmankhan ’s place to celebrate @vanturiulia ’s birthday! Happy birthday, dear @vanturiulia ! May God bless you with abundant happiness, success, and good health. @beingsalmankhan ,thank you so much for the amazing time. This hug felt like true brotherhood. The hit machine @realhimesh and @thesajidwajid bhai,'' Mika Singh wrote in the caption of his post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was a major box office hit and one of the highest grossers of 2023. The actor will next feature in AR Murugadoss's directorial Sikandar. The film will hit the big screens on Eid next year. It is being produced by Salman's friend and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

