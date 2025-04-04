TMC to hold statewide protests against 'unacceptable' medicine price hike from today, check their demands West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced statewide TMC protests on April 4–5 against the Centre’s decision to hike medicine prices and GST on medical insurance. Over 700 essential drugs were affected.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the Centre’s decision to increase the prices of essential medicines and medical insurance GST rates. Announcing statewide protests, Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold demonstrations in every block and ward of Bengal on April 4 and 5 from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Banerjee said, "I am shocked at the decision to hike the prices of medicines as well as the GST on medical insurance. It cannot be accepted. I call for an immediate withdrawal of the price rise. Let good sense prevail."

According to Banerjee, the prices of over 700 medicines have been raised. She added that she had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, expressing concern over the imposition of GST on medical insurance.

"Is this decision for those who can spend crores on treatment? Shouldn’t the government work for the common people instead?" Banerjee questioned, slamming the Centre’s policies as being anti-people.

The Chief Minister further stated that she would urge TMC MPs to raise the issue in Parliament, emphasizing that the decision disproportionately affects the middle class and poor.

"The Trinamool Congress will hold demonstrations across every block and ward in Bengal on April 4 and 5 to protest against this inhuman decision," Banerjee said, asserting the TMC’s resolve to fight the move both on the ground and legislatively.