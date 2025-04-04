Actor-director Manoj Kumar, known for patriotic films, dies at 87 in Mumbai, condolence messages pour in Manoj Kumar, the legendary Bollywood actor, was recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his immense contribution to Indian cinema for decades.

Indian actor and film director Manoj Kumar, particularly known for his patriotic films and the nickname 'Bharat Kumar', passed away at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. The legendary Bollywood actor was a recipient of several prestigious awards for his immense contribution to Indian cinema for decades.

According to reports, the cause of his death was identified as cardiogenic shock due to acute myocardial infarction, a severe heart attack. The reports also confirmed that Kumar had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis in the past few months, which contributed to his declining health. He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, after his condition worsened.

Manoj Kumar was not just an actor and director, but also proved his mettle as a screenwriter, lyricist and editor as well in the film industry. Because of his contribution to the Indian cinema, the Central government honoured him with Padma Shri in 1992 and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.

Condolence messages pour in:

Notable personalities and his big fans expressed their condolence on social media platform X and called him a great actor who had massively contributed to the Indian cinema. Here’s what they said.

The film industry and his fans are mourning the loss of the legendary actor. “The legendary Dadasaheb Phalke award winner, our inspiration and the 'lion' of the Indian film industry, Manoj Kumar Ji is no more...It is a great loss to the industry and the entire industry will miss him,” Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh posted on 'X': "Manoj Kumar ji was a versatile actor who would always be remembered for making films full of patriotism. Popularly known as ‘Bharat Kumar, ’ his unforgettable performances in films like ‘Upkaar’, ‘Purab, and Paschim’ have enriched our culture and endeared him to people across generations. His cinematic legacy will live on through his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Here's what others said:

Take a look at his life and career: