Transformers One trailer: Dynamics between Optimus Prime and Megatron change as they turn into enemies | WATCH

Fans of Transformers are overjoyed as they were treated with another trailer of Transformers One on Friday morning. The animated movie follows the origin of Orion Pax, also known as Optimus Prime (voiced by Chris Hemsworth) and D-16, aka Megatron (voiced by Henry) and the changing dynamics between them on the planet of Cybertron. Key plays B-127, which is an early version of Bumblebee. Actress Scarlett Johansson voices another Transformer named Elita, as per a report by Variety.

See the second trailer:

''Built like brothers. Forged into enemies. Witness the origin that transformed our world. Watch the new trailer for #TransformersOne - only in theatres September 20,'' the makers wrote in the caption.

Fans reaction

Soon after the trailer was shared on social media, fans chimed in the comment section expressing their views. One user wrote, ''The problem with the first one is that it was too "jokey, mcu humor" compared to this one that has a more serious tone, mixed with a tiny bit of light hearted humor. Oh and action/explosions.'' ''I wonder if the beginning will be a ending or a end credits or something to show a continuation(we have to much transformers series (movies btw) either canceled or discontinued(bay-verse) but I hope this can last atleast 5 movies realistically,'' wrote another.

The film delves into the deep bond between Orion Pax and D-16, shedding light on the events that ultimately led to their epic clash. Josh Cooley has directed the film. The trailer was unveiled at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con. The brand-new trailer premiered at the end of the panel and included a bunch of new footage from the film, much of which was also revealed in three extended clips from the movie. Transformers One is set to hit theatres on September 20, this year.

