Ambulance helicopter crashes into Sea in Southwestern Japan, three people still missing The bodies of medical doctor, Kei Arakawa, 34; Mitsuki Motoishi, 86, the patient, and her caretaker Kazuyoshi Motoishi, 68, were later recovered by a Japan Air Self-Defense Force helicopter.

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday in southwestern Japan when a medical transport helicopter, known as a "doctor helicopter," carrying a patient and medical staff crashed into the sea. The Japan Coast Guard has confirmed that three of the six people aboard the helicopter are missing and are currently being searched for, while three others have been rescued. The crash took place as the helicopter was en route from Nagasaki Airport to a hospital in Fukuoka.

Details of crash and rescue operations

The six people on board included a pilot, a doctor, a nurse, a helicopter mechanic, a patient, and a caregiver. The patient, identified as 86-year-old Mitsuki Motoishi, and her caretaker, 68-year-old Kazuyoshi Motoishi, were among those missing. Kei Arakawa, the 34-year-old doctor, was also confirmed dead. The three survivors, who were found clinging to inflatable lifesavers, were identified as Hiroshi Hamada, the 66-year-old pilot; Katsuto Yoshitake, a helicopter mechanic; and Sakura Kunitake, a 28-year-old nurse.

The survivors were rescued by the Japan Coast Guard after being found in the cold waters. Although suffering from hypothermia, a dangerous condition where the body’s temperature drops to abnormally low levels, they were conscious and responsive. The Coast Guard official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated that the survivors were immediately taken for medical treatment.

Ongoing search for missing persons

In the aftermath of the crash, the Japan Coast Guard deployed two planes and three ships as part of an intensive search operation. Later, the bodies of the three missing individuals were recovered by a Japan Air Self-Defense Force helicopter. While the exact cause of the crash remains unclear, the authorities have launched a full investigation into the tragic incident.

A Dedicated life-saving operation

The helicopter, which was part of Japan’s renowned "doctor helicopter" program, is typically used to transport patients in urgent need of specialized medical care. This program plays a crucial role in saving lives by quickly moving patients to hospitals that can provide the necessary treatments. The crash, however, underscores the inherent risks involved in these high-stakes operations.

As rescue efforts continue, the Japan Coast Guard remains focused on recovering the remaining missing individuals. The cause of the accident, however, will require further investigation, and authorities are working diligently to understand the circumstances surrounding this devastating event.

