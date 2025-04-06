Delhi: Fire breaks out inside vacant plot in Shaheen Bagh area | Video Delhi fire: Several fire tenders have reached the spot. Firefighting work is underway.

Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out in a vacant plot in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday (April 6). Several fire tenders have reached the spot. Firefighting work is underway.

Meanwhile, a huge fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday in a storage area (Malkhana) behind the Police Training School in the South district near Khajuri Khas. According to the information, a total of seven fire tenders rushed to the incident spot and tried to take control of the fire. The fire was controlled until 6:00 am.

"A fire broke out today in the wee hours in the malkhana located behind PTC Wazirabad in the South District, near Khajuri Khas, Delhi. A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the alert. The blaze was brought under control by 6:20 AM, though cooling operations were still underway", Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.

Earlier, on April 1, a fire broke out in the Anarkali building in Jhandewalan, spreading to the nearby DDA Shopping Complex. On information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters, along with Delhi Police personnel, are engaged in dousing the flames. According to reports, some vehicles parked in the vicinity also caught fire.