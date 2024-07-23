PM Modi hails Union Budget 2024: 'We have to make entrepreneurs in every town, village, house'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 23) lauded the first Union Budget of his third term. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2024 in Lok Sabha and made several announcements, ranging from jobs to youths to government's priorities in the financial year.

PM Modi's remarks after Budget 2024

"I congratulate the citizens on the budget which will take the country to new heights of development. This budget is a budget to strengthen every section of the society. This is a budget of continuity of empowerment of the new middle class. This budget will take the village, poor and farmers towards prosperity. 25 crore people have risen above poverty in the last 10 years. The Budget will give unlimited new opportunities to the youth. Education and skill will get new scale. This Budget will give new strength to the middle class. It has come with schemes to empower Dalit and backward class. This will ensure women's financial participation. The MSMEs will get new ways of their development. There is a focus on manufacturing and infrastructure which will give a new pace to financial development. This budget strengthens employment and self-employment," PM Modi said in a video message.

PM Modi on employment opportunities

The Prime Minister cited the Employment Linked Incentive scheme announced by the government and said that it will help generate employment opportunities.

"In this Budget, the government has announced ‘Employment Linked Incentive scheme. This will help generate many employment opportunities. Under this scheme, the government will give the first salary to those who are newly entering the workforce. Youth from villages will be able to work in the country's top companies under the apprenticeship program. We have to make entrepreneurs in every town, every village and every house," he said.

"This Budget will provide a new scale to education and skill. It will give new strength to the middle class. It has come with strong schemes aimed at strengthening tribals, Dalits and backwards. This Budget will help assure financial partnership," he added.