Delhi weather: City witnesses dust storm, temperature likely to drop | Check IMD forecast here Delhi weather today: On Thursday evening, the National Capital witnessed dust storms and the met department has forecasted rain on April 10 and 11.

Delhiites are expected to finally get some releief from the scorching heat as rainfall is expected in the city. On Thursday evening, the National Capital witnessed dust storms and the met department has forecasted rain on April 10 and 11. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday was 25.9 degrees Celsius, 5.9 degrees more than the season's average.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded the warmest night of the season with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius. With rainfall, the city will be releived from the ongoing heatwave. Delhi's temperaute has been above 40 degrees Celsius since Monday.

Dust Storm in Delhi | Video

Delhi weather today

IMD, in forecast stated that, "Under the influence of Western Disturbance; rainfall along with thunderstorm & lightning, gusty/squally winds likely over Northwest India during 10th-11th April. As a result, prevailing heat wave conditions will decrease significantly from tomorrow, the 10th April," it further added.

Delhi on Yellow alert

Delhi is on a yellow alert, with very little rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds predicted for Thursday and Friday. According to the official data, The city's minimum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius, released on Thursday, was 5.9 degrees above normal -- breaking Wednesday’s record of 25.6 degrees -- making it the highest minimum temperature in April in the last three years.



Following Friday and Saturday's thunderstorm forecast, the heat wave conditions will likely return to Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi starting on April 15.

Delhi govt to install 1,000 water sprinklers

To tackle dust pollution, the newly formed Rekha Gupta government in Delhi has announced to install 1,000 water sprinklers on streetlight poles to suppress dust. In an interview with PTI on Wednesday, the chief minister said her government will ensure that water sprinklers and smog guns operate throughout the year, unlike the previous AAP dispensation, which used those for only two to three months.