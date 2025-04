Live RCB vs DC IPL 2025 live cricket score: RCB 2 down, Padikkal departs RCB vs DC IPL 2025 live cricket score: The stage is set for game 24 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and both sides, being in good form will hope for another good performance.

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 live cricket score: RCB 2 down, Padikkal departs RCB vs DC PL 2025 live cricket score: The stage is set as Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals. Both teams face off in game 24 of the tournament at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and with Delhi not having lost any matches so far, the side will hope for another good showing. On the other hand, RCB won their last game as well, and the side will hope for a good performance once more. Match Scorecard

Live updates :RCB vs DC IPL 2025 live cricket score: Patidar's Bengaluru take on in-form Delhi Auto Refresh Refresh 2 down! Devdutt Padikkal departs after scoring one run in eight balls. Mukesh Kumar takes the wicket as Axar Patel takes an easy catch! RCB now 64-2.

WICKET! Phil Salt is run out due to a mix-up with Virat Kohli. The star batter after a huge over departs on a score of 37 runs. RCB now 61-1

A huge over from Salt! Phil Salt has absolutely demolished Mithcell Starc! After 3 overs, the score reads 53-0. Phil Salt batting on a score of 36 runs in 14 deliveries.

2 overs done! After 2 overs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have gotten off to a good start. The score reads 23-0, Salt and Kohli will hope to build a solid partnership.

Openers out in the middle! Virat Kohli and Phil Salt are out in the middle! RCB hope for a good start as Mitchell Starc has been handed the new ball here.

Playing XIs are here! Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Toss update! Delhi Capitals have won the toss here in Bengaluru and have opted to bowl first. The side is backing themselves to chase down the target, and keep their winning run alive.

WELCOME! The stage is set for game 24 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces off against Delhi Capitals. Both sides lock horns at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and in good form, both sides will hoping for a win here.