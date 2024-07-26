Farah Khan’s mother Menaka Irani passes away in Mumbai at 79 after prolonged illness and multiple surgeries

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farah Khan’s mother Menaka Irani, 79, dies in Mumbai

Choreographer-director Farah Khan and director Sajid Khan are grieving the death of their mother, Menaka Irani, who died on Friday in Mumbai. Menaka Irani, sister to famed child actors Daisy Irani and Honey Irani, also had a short acting career, featuring in the 1963 film ‘Bachpan’ alongside Daisy. Reports indicate that Menaka had been struggling with an illness for a period before her passing.

Menaka Irani had been seriously ill for the past few days. The news of her passing has deeply saddened the entire industry. She had just celebrated her 79th birthday two weeks ago, making her sudden death even more shocking for Farah and Sajid's family and friends. Recently, Farah posted a heartwarming picture with her mother along with a touching tribute.

Farah Khan’s post for her mom:

Farah Khan posted two photos with her motheri accompanied by a heartfelt message praising her strength. She confessed to taking her mother for granted and expressed a desire to see her recover so they could resume their usual banter. Farah wrote, “We all take our mothers for granted... especially me!” She reflected on the difficult past month, acknowledging her deep love for her mother. She described Menaka as the strongest and bravest person she has ever known, maintaining her sense of humor despite undergoing multiple surgeries. Farah ended her message with a touching birthday wish. She wrote, “Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home, can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you.”

Menaka Irani’s film appearance:

Menaka Irani, who was also an actress, appeared in the 1963 film "Bachpan," which was penned by the renowned screenwriter Salim Khan.