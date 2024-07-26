How to sign out from single Google Account on desktop leaving other accounts signed in: An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Google Account

A Google Account serves various purposes for us, from acting as our personal e-mail address to cloud storage it does everything. Due to this reason, people often keep many Google Accounts. In addition to this, Google Account also serves various professional purposes. It is technically sound to keep your personal and professional Google Accounts separate due to data security concerns.

Most of us log in to our personal Google Account on office computers and after performing required tasks it is always advised to sign out of a personal account on an office or public computer. However, Google currently does not allow users to sign out from a single account leaving others sign in. It only offers a single option to sign out of all accounts.

Image Source : FILEGoogle Account sign out

However, there is a workaround that you can use to sign out from one Google Account from a desktop leaving others intact. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to sign out from a Google Account leaving other accounts signed in on a desktop.

A step-by-step guide on how to sign out from a Google Account leaving other accounts signed in on a desktop

Step 1: Go to the Google app on your Android device.

Image Source : FILEHow to sign out from a single Google Account

Step 2: Click on your profile picture and select the Google Account you want to log out from your browser.

Step 3: Now, again tap on your profile picture and select ‘Manage your Google Account’.

Image Source : FILEHow to sign out from a single Google Account

Step 4: From the top menu select ‘Security’ and scroll down to ‘Your devices’.

Image Source : FILEHow to sign out from a single Google Account

Step 5: Select ‘Manage all devices’.

Step 6: in the next screen choose the computer from where you want to sign out.

Image Source : FILEHow to sign out from a single Google Account

Step 7: On the next screen, tap ‘Sign out’ to sign out from the computer.

Image Source : FILEHow to sign out from a single Google Account

