How to share ride progress using Google Maps: An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Google Maps

Google Maps has become a go-to app for many users around the world for their navigation needs. The app helps users navigate easily from one place to another. In addition to this, it also offers many interesting features to its users like Street View, information about public transport, 3D view and much more.

Most users use WhatsApp when they want to share their live location while navigating from one place to another. However, if you want to check a ride's progress to the destination, WhatsApp offers limited features and users need to switch to Google Maps.

However, Google Maps has a feature that allows users to share their ride progress in the form of a link with any user. It will give all the information to other users like traffic congestion, real-time ride progress, estimated time of arrival, and more.

If you find this feature interesting and want to use Google Maps to share your ride progress, Here’s how you can do it.

How to share ride progress using Google Maps

Step 1: Go to Google Maps

Step 2: Search your destination and click on Start

Step 3: On the navigation window, swipe up to access the menu

Step 4: Tap on ‘Share ride progress’ and then select your desired app to share your location.

Image Source : FILEHow to share ride progress on Google Maps

Meanwhile, in large Indian cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, it can be very tough to find parking. This often leads to drivers parking in unauthorised spots, causing traffic congestion and receiving heavy fines from the traffic department. In some cases, vehicles are even seized by the authorities. The government is addressing this issue by developing organised parking facilities in various cities to accommodate vehicles near markets, popular tourist attractions, and metro stations.

However, finding these parking spaces can still be difficult as they are often situated away from these areas. Thankfully, Google Maps offers a feature that can help in such situations. You can use Google Maps to locate available parking spaces. If you're interested in this feature, here's a guide on how to find the nearest parking spot using Google Maps.

ALSO READ: Jio Rs 349 recharge plan gets extra benefits for the same price: Details here