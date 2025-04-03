PM Modi departs for Thailand to attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit, followed by Sri Lanka visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Thailand to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Following the summit, he will visit Sri Lanka for bilateral talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, scheduled for April 4. Following his engagements in Thailand, he will proceed on a state visit to Sri Lanka. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), confirmed Modi's departure on social media, stating, "PM @narendramodi departs on a visit to Thailand & Sri Lanka. He will participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit before proceeding to Sri Lanka."

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi emphasised the importance of strengthening India’s cooperation with BIMSTEC nations. "Over the next three days, I will be in Thailand and Sri Lanka to take part in various programs aimed at boosting India’s partnerships," he wrote on X.

Bilateral meetings in Thailand

Upon arrival in Bangkok, Modi is set to meet his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to discuss bilateral cooperation. He will also have an audience with King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand.

This will be Modi’s third visit to Thailand and marks the first in-person BIMSTEC Summit since 2018. The 6th BIMSTEC Summit, themed "BIMSTEC - Prosperous, Resilient, and Open," will focus on enhancing regional security, trade, investment, connectivity, and human security.

State visit to Sri Lanka

Following his participation in BIMSTEC, PM Modi will embark on a State Visit to Sri Lanka from April 4-6 at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Modi noted that the visit comes after President Dissanayake’s successful trip to India, adding that he looks forward to reviewing bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation.

The visit aims to strengthen India's partnership with Sri Lanka, a key maritime neighbor with deep cultural and historical ties.

With BIMSTEC cooperation and India’s bilateral relations in focus, the visit is expected to further boost India’s engagement with its regional partners.

