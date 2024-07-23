Jio Rs 349 recharge plan gets extra benefits for the same price: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio

All the major telecom operators in India including Airtel and Jio recently hike all their recharge plans with effect from July 3. These recharge plans are now expensive by up to 15 percent on average. Due to this steep rise, many users in India are switching to state-owned BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans. Considering this, these telecom operators are now adjusting their new recharge plans to offer the best value to their customers.

Recently Jio also tweaked the benefits offered with one of its recharge plans. The is now offering extended validity of 2 days with its Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan.

Jio Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan earlier offered 2GB of data per day for 28 days with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Now the company has extended the validity of this by two more days.

The Jio Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan is now valid for 30 days. It will now offer 30GB of high-speed data to users, which was earlier limited to 56GB. All the other benefits of the plan remain the same.

Jio made the announcement via a post on social media platform X. The company said, “Aur pure India ko pata hai ki Jeetu Bhaiya kabhi galat nahi kehte. ”

However, it's important to note that although the company has announced the update, the plan is still listed on the website with a validity of 28 days.

Meanwhile, Airtel has introduced new unlimited 5G data booster plans for its users. Airtel's Unlimited 5G Data Booster plans are priced at Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151. They offer unlimited 5G data with 3GB, 6GB and 9GB of 4G data respectively. Jio’s Unlimited 5G Data Booster plans are priced at Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151, providing the same benefits as Airtel’s Unlimited 5G data booster plans. Therefore, there is no distinction between the Unlimited 5G Data Booster plans offered by both telecom operators.

