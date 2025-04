Mumbai: Fire breaks out in food court of Phoenix Mall | Video Mumbai fire: A fire brigade has reached the spot to douse the flames. So far, no casualties have been reported.

Mumbai fire: A massive fire broke out in the food court area of Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Kurla area on Thursday (April 3). A fire brigade has reached the spot to douse the flames. So far, no casualties have been reported.

