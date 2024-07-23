Spotify Premium is available for just Rs 59 but there is a twist

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Spotify Premium

Spotify is a popular audio streaming platform around the world including India. The company has announced an offer for its users in the country. With this offer, users can now enjoy premium subscriptions to the platform at an affordable price. Spotify Premium offers ad-free music, customisable queue, the ability to play songs in any order and higher streaming quality and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the Spotify Premium Promotional offer.

Spotify Premium Promotional offer details

According to Spotify's website, users can subscribe to the Individual plan and avail a limited-time promotional offer, which provides three months of Spotify Premium subscription for Rs. 59. The regular price for the plan is Rs. 119 per month.

However, there is a condition - the offer is only available to first-time subscribers. If you have previously subscribed to or are currently using Spotify Premium, you may not be eligible for this offer. Spotify has stated that the promotional offer is valid in India until August 25.

The promotional offer is applicable only to the Premium Individual plan, although there are also significant offers available for Spotify's other plans. The music-streaming platform is currently providing double the length of time for its other plans for the price of one month. This offer applies to Spotify Premium's Duo, Family, and Student subscriptions.

This update comes shortly after Spotify announced a price increase for all its premium plans in the US for the second time in 12 months. The streaming platform revealed that new users can now subscribe to the Individual plan at USD 11.99 a month, up from USD 10.99. The Duo plan is subject to a USD 2 price hike, now priced at USD 16.99, while the Spotify Premium Family plan, previously listed for USD 16.99, will now cost USD 19.99.

