BSNL, Airtel, Jio fiber broadband compared: Who offers BEST base OTT plans

In India, Jio and Airtel are the major fiber broadband service providers. These companies offer many recharge plans, and some plans even bundle various OTT subscriptions. After the recent mobile tariff hike, many telecom subscribers in India are planning to switch to BSNL. The state-owned company also offers fiber broadband service in many villages, towns, and cities in your country.

If you are looking for a new fiber broadband connection and also want to enjoy complimentary OTT subscriptions, we have compared the base fiber broadband plans from Jio, Airtel, and BSNL to help you find the best value-for-money fiber broadband service provider with OTT benefits.

JioFiber Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 999 exclusive of GST

It offers 150 Mbps of speed for 30 days

In addition to this, this plan offers a subscription to Amazon Prime Lite, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, JioCinema, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, AltBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, EPICON and ETV WIN

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 899 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 899 inclusive of GST

It offers 100 Mbps of speed for a month

In addition to this, this plan offers a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, and 20+ OTTs which are not disclosed by the company

BSNL Fiber Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 599 inclusive of GST

It offers 75 Mbps of speed for a month till 4000GB

In addition to this, this plan offers a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar

BSNL, Airtel, and Jio: Who offers affordable fiber broadband prepaid recharge with OTT?

In comparison, BSNL offers affordable fiber broadband service with OTT benefits. Its plan is priced at Rs 599, which offers 75 Mbps of speed with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a month. On the other hand, Airtel is more expensive than BSNL but cheaper than Jio. It offers 100 Mbps of speed with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription and other OTT services for a month.

Finally, Jio offers its plan for Rs 999 with 150 Mbps and subscriptions to Amazon Prime Lite, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and more for 30 days.

