'Reset mentally': Mark Boucher weighs in on how Punjab Kings can bounce back after five straight losses

New Delhi:

The ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season has been a roller coaster ride for the 2025 finalists Punjab Kings. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the side kicked off their season with a string of victories and stayed atop the points table for the first few weeks of the tournament.

However, disaster seems to have struck for the side, as they have now registered five straight defeats in the season. It is worth noting that from first place, Punjab Kings have dropped down to fourth in the standings after registering five consecutive defeats.

Ahead of their next game, former South Africa cricketer Mark Boucher has come forward and talked about how Punjab Kings can bounce back into the competition and end their losing streak.

“The IPL is a tournament where momentum can shift very quickly, just as teams can build winning streaks, losing streaks can also take hold through small moments and missed opportunities. Punjab Kings now need to reset mentally and focus purely on playing their best cricket in the matches ahead,” Mark Boucher told JioHotstar.

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Boucher reflected on the turning point for MI against PBKS

Furthermore, Boucher talked about a specific moment from the run chase that tipped the scales in Mumbai’s favour. He pointed out how the over from Marco Jansen in the latter stages of the second innings helped Mumbai Indians win the game.

“The over from Marco Jansen was particularly significant because on this surface, the hard back-of-a-length was the most difficult ball to score off, but he ended up bowling a bit too full and too wide. Once that over went for big runs, especially after Yuzvendra Chahal had created pressure at the other end, it became very difficult for Punjab to regain control,” Boucher said.

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