BSNL offers subscription to ZEE5, SonyLIV, Disney+Hotstar, more starting at just Rs 49

In India, major telecom operators like Jio and Airtel provide high-speed fiber broadband services in many cities. Their recharge plans also include various OTT subscriptions, making them attractive to customers. However, following a recent price increase, state-owned BSNL is becoming more popular due to its affordable recharge plans.

Users who use Jio, Airtel, or any other private fiber broadband connection will be surprised to know that BSNL also offers subscriptions to various OTT platforms such as ZEE5, SonyLIV, YuppTV, Disney+Hotstar, ShemarooMe, Hungama, Lionsgate Play, and EPIC ON on a single plan.

In addition to this, unlike other private fiber broadband, BSNL OTT plans are available as standalone plans, which means users who need OTT subscriptions can choose from the available plans as per their needs. These plans start from Rs 49 and go up to Rs 250. This service from BSNL is known as BSNL Cinema Plus.

Benefits of BSNL Cinema Plus

It gives subscriptions to various OTT platforms with a single plan

All the features and services can be used at any time and on any device including PC/Laptop, Mobile, Tablets, and Smart TVs

It will give access to YuppTV, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Disney+Hotstar, Sheemaroo, Hungama, Lionsgate, and Epic ON

Subscriptions for all OTTs based on the selected pack will be activated on the Registered Mobile Number of the BSNL Fibre connection. The subscription fee will be charged in the users bill

BSNL Cinema Plus plans details

BSNL Rs 49 Cinema Plus plan

This plan is priced at Rs 49

It gives access to Shemaroo, Hungama, Lionsgate, and EPIC ON platforms

BSNL Rs 119 Cinema Plus plan

This plan is priced at Rs 119

It gives access to ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV Premium, YuppTV, and Disney + Hotstar

BSNL Rs 249 Cinema Plus plan

This plan is priced at Rs 249

It gives access to ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV Premium, YuppTV , Shemaroo, Hungama, Lionsgate and Disney

