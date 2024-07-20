Airtel introduces 'Unlimited 5G Data Booster' plans to counter Jio's offer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel vs Jio

All the major telecom operators in India, such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi, recently revised their tariff plans. These companies removed some existing plans and increased the rates of many popular plans. Additionally, they also adjusted the benefits available with many plans.

For example, Jio and Airtel removed unlimited 5G data benefits available with their 1GB or 1.5GB daily data plans. Instead, Jio introduced new data booster plans that offered 4G data with unlimited 5G data benefits.

Following suit, Airtel has also introduced new unlimited 5G data booster plans for its users. Airtel's Unlimited 5G Data Booster plans are priced at Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151.

Here, we will provide details about the new Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Booster plans and compare them with Jio’s 5G unlimited data booster plans.

Airtel Rs 51 Unlimited 5G Data Booster plan:

Priced at Rs 51

Valid till the validity of the base active plan

Provides 3GB of 4G data in addition to unlimited 5G data

Airtel Rs 101 Unlimited 5G Data Booster plan:

Priced at Rs 101

Valid till the validity of the base active plan

Offers 6GB of 4G data in addition to unlimited 5G data

Airtel Rs 151 Unlimited 5G Data Booster plan:

Priced at Rs 151

Valid till the validity of the base active plan

Gives 9GB of 4G data in addition to unlimited 5G data

Comparison: Airtel vs. Jio

Jio’s Unlimited 5G Data Booster plans are also priced at Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151, offering the same benefits as Airtel’s Unlimited 5G data booster plans. Hence, there is no difference between the Unlimited 5G Data Booster plans offered by both telecom operators.

Meanwhile, for those users who have access to Wi-Fi at home and work, they can benefit from Jio's Rs 470 prepaid recharge plan. This plan helps to avoid expensive recharge options and offers an extended validity of 84 days. Here's why Jio's Rs 470 prepaid recharge plan is the best choice if you have Wi-Fi access at home and work.

ALSO READ: BSNL 4G: Here's how you can make HD voice calls by changing THIS simple setting