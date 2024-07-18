BSNL 4G: Here's how you can make HD voice calls by changing THIS simple setting

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 4G

After the recent tariff hike, many telecom users in India are planning to switch to state-owned BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans. Major telecom operators in India are already working on 4G networks and some have even upgraded to true 5G or 5G based on 4G infrastructure. However, BSNL is still on the 2G/3G network. But don't worry, the state-owned telecom company has already started its 4G services.

BSNL is developing its 4G network based on indigenous stack and has partnered with companies such as TCS for backend infrastructure. Now, the company has almost completed the development of its 4G network and it is now available in selected circles of the country and is likely to rollout it out across the country on August 15 this year.

If you are in an area that has BSNL 4G services, you can enjoy HD voice calling by switching to VoLTE mode.

What is VoLTE mode?

Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) is a technology used by phones and carriers to transmit our voices during calls. If you have a modern smartphone, you are likely already using it regularly, even if you're not aware of it. VoLTE allows you to make regular phone calls over your carrier's LTE network, rather than the older legacy voice networks.

What are the benefits of VoLTE?

VoLTE utilises more bandwidth to make phone calls with higher-quality audio that can easily travel both ways. When you're on a call with someone using VoLTE, you can immediately notice the difference in overall call quality on both ends. You might also notice that your calls get connected much faster.

How to switch to VoLTE in BSNL 4G network?

If you want to make HD voice calling using BSNL 4G network, here’s how you can change settings on your smartphone.

Step 1: Go to Settings on your smartphone

Step 2: Scroll down to Mobile Networks

Step 3: Click on your preferred SIM name

Step 4: Search for ‘Use VoLTE’ and turn it on.

Image Source : FILEVoLTE setting for BSNL 4G network

