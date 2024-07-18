BSNL plans with OTT: Here are all entertainment plans with their benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL entertainment plans

Mobile tariff plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi have gone expensive by up to 15 percent on average starting July 3. The price hike has affected both the prepaid and postpaid recharge plans. Considering this many users are planning to switch to BSNL. If you are also one of them and need OTT benefits with regular recharge plans, here we have listed all the prepaid recharge plans from BSNL that offer OTT benefits.

BSNL Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 153

The plan is valid for 26 days

It offers unlimited voice calling, 26GB of data, and 100 SMS per day

With this recharge plan, users can enjoy Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, Gameon and Astrotell, Gameium, Zing Music, WOW Entertainment, BSNL Tunes, Lystn Podocast

BSNL Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 199

The plan is valid for 30 days

It offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB of data per day, and 100 SMS per day

With this recharge plan, users can enjoy Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, Gameon and Astrotell, Gameium, Zing Music, WOW Entertainment, BSNL Tunes, Lystn Podocast

BSNL Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 997

The plan is valid for 160 days

It offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB of data per day and 100 SMS per day

With this recharge plan, users can enjoy Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, Gameon and Astrotell, Gameium, Zing Music, WOW Entertainment, BSNL Tunes, Lystn Podocast

BSNL Rs 1999 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 1999

The plan is valid for 365 days

It offers unlimited voice calling, 600GB of data and 100 SMS per day

With this recharge plan, users can enjoy Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, Gameon and Astrotell, Gameium, Zing Music, WOW Entertainment, BSNL Tunes, Lystn Podocast

BSNL Rs 2399 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 2399

The plan is valid for 395 days

It offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB of data per day and 100 SMS per day

With this recharge plan, users can enjoy Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, Gameon and Astrotell, Gameium, Zing Music, WOW Entertainment, BSNL Tunes, Lystn Podocast

While reviewing the prepaid recharge plans, it can be observed that the OTT benefits provided by BSNL are not as competitive as those offered by other telecom service providers as it does not offer complimentary subscriptions to major OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more. Additionally, BSNL primarily operates on a 2G/3G network, although its 4G services are now accessible in specific areas and are expected to be expanded nationwide next month.

