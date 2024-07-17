BSNL, Jio, Airtel, Vi: Who offers best 'value for money' 1GB, 2GB data packs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL, Jio, Airtel, Vi plan compared

Recently, major telecom operators in India such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi have increased all their mobile tariffs by 15 percent. Due to these more expensive recharge plans, many mobile users in India are considering switching to BSNL. We have compared several BSNL recharge plans with those of Jio, Airtel, and Vi, but what about data packs? Who is offering affordable data packs in India?

Here, we are comparing 1GB and 2GB data packs from BSNL, Vi, Airtel, and Jio to help you find out who is offering affordable data packs in India.

BSNL Rs 16 prepaid data pack

This data pack from BSNL is priced at Rs 16

It offers users 2GB of data for one day

It is worth noting that BSNL does not offer 1GB data pack

Jio Rs 19 data pack

This data pack from Jio is priced at Rs 19

It offers users 1GB of data, which is valid till the validity of the base plan

Jio Rs 29 data pack

This data pack from Jio is priced at Rs 29

It offers users 2GB of data, which is valid till the validity of the base plan

Airtel Rs 22 data pack

This data pack from Airtel is priced at Rs 22

It offers users 1GB of data, which is valid for one day

Airtel Rs 33 data pack

This data pack from Airtel is priced at Rs 33

It offers users 2GB of data, which is valid for one day

Vi Rs 22 data pack

This data pack from Vi is priced at Rs 22

It offers users 1GB of data, which is valid for one day

Vi Rs 33 data pack

This data pack from Vi is priced at Rs 33

It offers users 2GB of data, which is valid for two day

1GB, 2GB day packs: Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL- who offers the best value for money?

In comparison, we found that Jio offers the best value for money 1GB and 2GB data packs, as these packs are valid until the expiry of the base plan. This means your data will not expire after one day of recharging. However, BSNL offers the cheapest data pack for Rs 16, which gives 2GB of data for one day. Although BSNL mainly operates on a 2G/3G network, its 4G services are now available in selected areas and are scheduled to expand nationwide next month. Airtel's data packs are the most expensive, as its 1GB and 2GB recharge plans are only valid for one day.

