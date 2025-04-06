From Pambam bridge to Chennai Metro | Top quotes of PM Modi in Tamil Nadu PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong pitch for Tamil and asserted that all efforts are on to take the language across the world and asked the Tamil Nadu government to impart medical education in Tamil medium to benefit the poor.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering in Rameswaram after inaugurating the New Pambam bridge on Sunday (April 6). PM was felicitated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders after inaugurating India's vertical sea lift bridge, New Pambam Bridge. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present during the felicitation. The Prime Minister also dedicated the Pamban Bridge and multiple national highway projects to the nation and also laid the foundation stone of other road infrastructure projects. PM Modi mentioned how the new Pamban bridge is connecting "thousands of year old" Rameswaram city to a modern architectural marvel."

Here are top quotes of PM Modi

Modern public transport like Chennai Metro is also increasing the ease of travel in Tamil Nadu... In the last 10 years, more than 4 crore pucca houses have been given to poor families across the country, and under the PM Awas Yojana, more than 12 lakh pucca houses have been provided to my poor brothers and sisters here in Tamil Nadu.

The infrastructure of Tamil Nadu is a top priority for the government. In the past decade, the state’s rail budget has increased more than sevenfold. Despite this significant growth, some people continue to complain without justification....

Tamil Nadu plays a significant role in the journey toward a developed India, or Viksit Bharat. I believe the country's overall development will improve as Tamil Nadu's potential is realized. In the last decade, the central government has allocated three times more funding to Tamil Nadu compared to the period before 2014. The Modi government has provided three times the funds to Tamil Nadu while the INDI alliance was in power. This support has contributed to the growth of the economy and industry in the state.

Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors are also being developed. Work is progressing rapidly on the country's first bullet train. Modern trains like Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat are making our rail network more advanced....

The new train service will improve connectivity from Rameswaram to Chennai and other parts of the country. This will benefit both trade and tourism in Tamil Nadu. New jobs and opportunities will also be created for the youth...In the past 10 years, India has doubled the size of its economy. A major reason for such rapid growth is also our splendid modern infrastructure. In the past 10 years, we have increased the budget for infrastructure like rail, road, airports, water, ports, electricity, gas pipelines... by nearly 6 times. Today, major construction projects are underway across the country. In the north, in Jammu and Kashmir, one of the highest rail bridges in the world, the Chenab Bridge, has been completed. In the west, in Mumbai, India's longest sea bridge, the Atal Setu, has been constructed. In the east, in Assam, you can see the Bogibeel Bridge. And in the south, the Pamban Bridge, one of the few vertical lift bridges in the world, has been constructed....

This is the land of Bharat Ratna Dr Kalam. His life showed us that science and spirituality complement each other. Similarly, the new Pamban Bridge to Rameswaram brings technology and tradition together. A town that is thousands of years old is being connected by a 21st-century engineering wonder. I thank our engineers and workers for their hard work. This bridge is India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge....

Today is Ram Navami, and the Sun rays did the Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Janmbhoomi temple... From the pious land of Rameswaram, I extend my best wishes to the people of the country.

While highlighting the 'Surya Tilak' in Ayodhya, PM Modi added, "Today is the holy festival of Ram Navami; just a short while ago, in the grand Ram Temple of Ayodhya, the rays of the sun performed a magnificent tilak on Ram Lalla."

The life of Lord Ram and the inspiration of good governance derived from his reign form a significant foundation for nation-building," the PM added. Earlier, PM Modi also offered prayers at the Ramanathaswamy Temple in the State. The 'Surya Tilak' occurred exactly at noon when a beam of sunlight precisely directed on the forehead idol of Ram Lalla and formed a celestial tilak. Visuals showed priests offering prayers to Ram Lalla during the Surya Tilak. PM Modi had flagged off the first train traversing the New Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical sea lift bridge. The 2.07-kilometre-long New Pamban Bridge, spanning the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu, stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess and visionary infrastructure development.A demonstration of the bridge's functionality showcased its capabilities, with visuals from the area capturing key moments-- Indian Coast Guard (ICG) boat successfully navigated under the bridge, highlighting its clearance and waterway accessibility. Following the boat's passage, a train traversed the bridge, demonstrating its structural integrity and rail connectivity.