Jio Rs 470 plan is best for you if you have Wi-Fi at your home, workplace: Here's why

Recently, all major telecom operators in India, such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi, have increased their tariff plans by up to 15 percent on average. Following this price hike, many users are contemplating switching to state-owned BSNL. However, for those who are choosing to stay with their current operator, they can recharge with affordable plans tailored to their usage.

For those users, who have access to Wi-Fi in their homes and workplaces, can take the advantage of Jio’s Rs 470 prepaid recharge plan to avoid expensive recharge plans and enjoy extended validity of 84 days. Here’s why Jio’s Rs 470 prepaid recharge plan is best for you if you have access to Wi-Fi at your home and workplace.

Jio’s Rs 470 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 470. It is valid for 84 days and offers 6GB of data with unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMS.

Why is Jio's Rs 470 prepaid recharge plan the best?

This plan provides 6GB of data for 84 days, allowing you to use data when Wi-Fi is not available, such as when driving or at the market. In addition to this, the plan includes unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMS for 84 days, providing peace of mind for almost 3 months.

What if you need additional data beyond 6GB?

The current plan provides 6GB of data for 84 days. If you exceed the 6GB data limit, you can recharge with the "True Unlimited Upgrade" plans. These plans provide unlimited 5G data along with a 9GB 4G data limit. You'll have access to 5G in areas where the service is available, and you can use 4G data where 5G is not available.

The Jio "True Unlimited Upgrade" plans are priced at Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151, offering 3GB, 6GB, and 9GB of 4G data respectively, along with unlimited 5G data. These plans are valid until the expiration of your base plan.

