Putin's RSD 369 Il-96-300 steals the spotlight during India visit: Key facts about the Presidential jet The RSD 369 is a key aircraft within an elite special flight squadron dedicated to transporting Russia’s highest officials, including President Putin. This squadron prioritises a blend of comfort, security, and advanced communication systems.

New Delhi:

Amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s high-profile visit to India, attention has turned to the special Russian flight squadron tasked with his transportation and security. The centerpiece of this elite fleet is the RSD 369, an Ilyushin Il-96-300 PU (Command Post) aircraft known for its advanced capabilities and strategic importance.

Technical specifications and history

The RSD 369 is a modern variant of the legendary Ilyushin Il-96 series, a four-engine, long-range wide-body airliner adapted for governmental and military use. Specifically, this unit is the Il-96-300 PU version, which serves as a flying command post, equipped with state-of-the-art communication and defense systems designed for secure command and control during flight.

Registered as RA 96025 with serial number 74393203025, the aircraft is relatively new, having been manufactured in August 2021, making it just four years old. Despite its youth in aviation terms, it carries the latest technologies to safeguard the Russian head of state and enable seamless coordination with military and governmental bodies wherever it flies.

Role in Russia’s special flight squadron

The RSD 369 operates as part of an exclusive special flight squadron responsible for the transportation of Russia's top leadership, including President Putin. This squadron focuses on providing a balance of comfort, security, and strategic communication capability. The Il-96-300 PU’s barometric altitude and vertical speed parameters are carefully monitored throughout flights to optimise safety and mission effectiveness in varied international environments.

Widely tracked flight reflects global interest

The RSD 369, Russia's special Ilyushin Il-96-300 PU aircraft, has captured the attention of aviation enthusiasts and observers worldwide, with over 55,000 people tracking its movements on flight radar. This high level of monitoring underscores the global significance of the aircraft, especially amid President Putin’s high-profile visit to India. Such widespread tracking not only highlights the public’s fascination with state-of-the-art governmental aircraft but also reflects the keen interest in international diplomatic activities and the movements of world leaders.

Strategic importance during Putin’s India visit

During President Putin’s India visit, the deployment of the RSD 369 underscores Russia’s emphasis on maintaining robust operational control and secure communication channels. The aircraft ensures that the president remains in immediate contact with Russian command centers and can continue governance and military oversight even while airborne. Its arrival in India not only symbolises Russia’s technological prowess but also its commitment to the strategic India-Russia partnership.

The RSD 369 Ilyushin Il-96-300 PU stands as a remarkable example of Russia’s aviation and military aviation capabilities. Its integration into the special flight squadron reflects the meticulous planning and security considerations that accompany a state visit by one of the world’s most powerful leaders. The aircraft’s advanced features and modern design make it a formidable airborne command post, reinforcing Russia’s stature on the global stage during such diplomatic missions.