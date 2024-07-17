WhatsApp makes it easy for users to access their 'favourite' contacts: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP/REUTERS WhatsApp

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for its billions of users across the world. The newly launched feature was under testing for the last few months. The feature will allow users to set their favourite contacts and groups. It is aimed at improving accessibility for the users. The instant messaging app announced the rollout of this new feature via a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In an X post, WhatsApp wrote, “it’s okay to play favorites (.) easily find the people you talk to most at the top of your calls tab and filter for them in chats by adding them to your Favorites.”

What is WhatsApp’s “Favourites” section?

WhatsApp has added a "Favourites" section, allowing users to designate favourite contacts and group chats for easier access. This update comes shortly after Meta introduced the Unread and Groups filters. Through this new feature, you will be able to prioritise your special contacts and keep them at the top of your call list by filtering them from your contacts.

How to add contacts to WhatsApp’s “Favourites” section?

If you find this feature interesting and want to add contacts to “Favourites” section, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do this.

1. Launch WhatsApp on your phone.

2. Tap on the three dots at the top to access Settings.

3. Select "Favourites" from the options.

4. Tap on "Add to Favourites".

5. You can also reorder your favourite contacts by tapping them and moving them up or down.

Image Source : OM/INDIATVWhatsApp “Favourites” section

This new feature on WhatsApp is being gradually released. If you don't see it on your phone yet, you may need to wait a few weeks. The company announced that the feature is being rolled out in phases worldwide. To access the feature, make sure to update your WhatsApp app.

