OnePlus Nord 4 with 12GB RAM launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

OnePlus launched its OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone at its Summer Launch Event on July 16 in Milan Italy. The newly launched smartphone will join the Nord CE 4 and CE 4 Lite smartphones in India. The OnePlus Nord 4 features a metal unibody design and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone India price and availability

The OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone comes in three color options: Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver, and Oasis Green. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 29,999. There are two more variants: 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 32,999 and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 35,999.

Pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord 4 start on July 20 via Amazon and OnePlus' online store, with the first sale scheduled for August 2.

OnePlus Nord 4 specifications

The OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC with Adreno graphics, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The 128GB variant has UFS 3.1 storage. It also features the in-house Trinity Engine that optimizes the phone’s CPU, RAM, and ROM to keep them in peak condition for the future.

The smartphone runs OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14. OnePlus has promised four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates.

It features a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,150 nits peak brightness. It’s equipped with ProXDR and AquaTouch technologies, making the screen responsive even when your fingers are wet.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 4 sports a 50MP Sony primary camera with OIS and EIS, and a 112-degree 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens at the back. For selfies, there’s a 16MP front camera.

The smartphone packs a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, making it the largest battery on a Nord smartphone yet.

