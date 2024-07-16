Swiggy, Zomoto platform fee hike: Here's how to order food from ONDC without paying hefty charges

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Food delivery

After the recent mobile tariff hike, now food delivery has also become expensive. Major delivery platforms in India such as Zomota and Swiggy have hiked their platform fee by 20 percent. Now, users ordering food from these platforms have to pay Rs 6 per order as platform fees in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi.

Earlier, these platforms used to charge Rs 5. In fact, in Bengaluru, Swigy is teasing a platform fee of Rs 7 per order, which is discounted to Rs 6 during the checkout. This fee was Rs 2 per order when it was introduced last year.

However, if you find these platforms overcharging you for food orders you can switch to ONDC for food delivery.

What is ONDC?

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is a private, non-profit organisation created by the Government of India's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Established in April 2022, its main objective is to develop open networks for e-commerce. ONDC includes various small and large-scale e-commerce players and aims to challenge the market dominance of large players like Zomato and Swiggy in India.

The platform only charges a 3 percent commission, which is much lower than the up to 25 percent commission charged by food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato. Additionally, the platform has no middleman and does not charge any platform fee.

How to order food from ONDC?

It's important to note that ONDC does not offer its own app for food ordering. Currently, customers can order food through partner apps such as Paytm, Magicpin, Mystore, PhonePe, Spice Money, and CraftsVilla.

If you find ONDC affordable and want to order food from the ONDC network, here’s how you can do this using Paytm app.

A step-by-step guide on how to order food from ONDC using Paytm app

1. Open the Paytm app and click on the 'search' option.

2. Use the search option to look for ONDC, and you will find ONDC-Food.

3. In the store, you will see a list of available dishes and restaurants.

4. Select the food item that you wish to order.

5. Add the address and proceed to make the payment.

