BSNL's Bharat Fibre Rs 399 broadband plan compared to Jio, Airtel: Who offers best value for money

In India, broadband services are now available in most villages and towns. Airtel and Jio are major private players in broadband connectivity in India. State-owned BSNL's Bharat Fibre is giving these private players tough competition and offers many affordable broadband plans.

If you are looking for a new broadband connection and want to know which operators offer affordable internet service under Rs 500, we have compared the plans from Jio Fibre, Airtel Xstream Fibre, and BSNL's Bharat Fibre to help you find the best value for your money.

BSNL's Bharat Fibre Rs 399 prepaid plan

This plan is priced at Rs 399

The plan is valid for a month

It offers 30Mbps speed till 1400GB and 4Mbps thereafter. Users will also get unlimited calling with this plan

Jio Fibre Rs 399 prepaid plan

This plan is priced at Rs 399

The plan is valid for a month

It offers 30Mbps speed till 3300GB in addition to free voice calling

Airtel Xstream Fibre Rs 499 prepaid plan

This plan is priced at Rs 499

The plan is valid for a month

It offers 40Mbps speed

Jio Fibre, Airtel Xtream Fibre, BSNL’s Bharat Fibre- who offers the best broadband plans under Rs 500?

When comparing broadband plans under Rs 500 from BSNL's Bharat Fibre, Jio, and Airtel, we discovered that BSNL's Bharat Fibre and Jio Fibre plans are both priced at Rs 399. However, Jio Fibre offers the best value for money as it provides 3300GB of data for the same price. On the other hand, while Airtel offers up to 40Mbps of speed, its plan costs Rs 100 more compared to Jio Fibre and Airtel Xstream Fibre.

Meanwhile, Vi has also revised its existing recharge plans and introduced a new prepaid recharge plan for Rs 365. The new plan offers 2GB of data per day and is valid for 28 days. In addition to the data, the plan includes unlimited voice calling with a fair usage policy of 100 SMS per day.

Users recharging with this pack can surf, stream, and share all they want from 12AM to 6AM without pack deduction at no extra cost. Additionally, users will get Weekend Data Rollover with this plan along with up to 2GB of backup data every month, which can be claimed via ViApp.

