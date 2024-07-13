Vodafone Idea Rs 365 new prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB data daily with several benefits: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vodafone Idea

Several major telecom operators in India, including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, have recently adjusted their tariff plans. These changes have resulted in an average increase in prices by 15 percent. Additionally, the benefits available on some existing plans have been reduced, certain recharge plans have been removed, and new plans have been introduced in an effort to retain subscribers.

Vi has also revised its existing recharge plans and recently introduced a new prepaid recharge plan for Rs 365. Here are all the details you need to know about Vi’s Rs 365 prepaid recharge plan.

Vi Rs 365 prepaid recharge plan

Vi’s newly launched Rs 365 recharge plan offers 2GB of data per day. The plan is valid for 28 days. In addition to 2GB data per day, the plan also offers unlimited voice calling with 100 SMS per day.

This plan also offers several other benefits such as Vi users recharging with this pack can surf, stream, and share all they want from 12AM to 6AM without pack deduction, at no extra cost.

In addition to this, users will get Weekend Data Rollover with this plan along with up to 2GB of backup data every month, at no extra cost, which can be claimed via ViApp.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new affordable recharge plan priced at just Rs 95. The aim of the new plan is to provide data and OTT benefits to its large user base in the midst of increasing costs from other major telecom service providers like Reliance Jio and Airtel.

With recharge plan prices on the rise, Indian customers are feeling the pinch, making budget-friendly options more essential. Vi's new plan is a welcome relief for its extensive customer base. This Rs 95 recharge plan not only offers significant savings but also includes valuable features.

The plan offers users 4GB of data with a validity of 28 days. A notable feature of this plan is the inclusion of a SonyLiv subscription, catering to those who enjoy OTT streaming.

