The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: When Karan Johar said to Anupama Chopra, 'I can't buy you' Movie reviewer Anupama Chopra candidly spoke about films, Bollywood, her journey from print to digital and the Bollywood industry losing credibility at TV's podcast The Filmy Hustle.

Movie reviewing is a tough task, especially in today's day and age, where anything can offend anyone. However, despite the challenges, trolling and spam, there have been few movie reviewers in India who have tasted the flavours of journalism from print to digital and are still at the top of their game. One such Indian reviewer is Anupama Chopra, who engaged in a conversation with Akkshay Rathie at The Filmy Hustle podcast and spoke her heart about her journey, the film industry in general and the falling credibility of Bollywood.

When Karan Johar said he can't buy Anupama

While talking about a round table conversation on Film Companion, Anupama Chopra said, 'In one of our roundtables, Karan Johar said on camera, 'You are one of the three people that I can't buy'. At that point, I didn't feel very good about myself but felt like what have we come down to.'

How fake reviews are damaging Bollywood

Chopra also spoke about the false narrative created for a film by buying out reviews and advertorials. 'What eventually happens is that movie makers start living in a delusion that she what they are writing about me. But they forget that it's them who paid for such good and positive writing and lastly, what happens is that the quality drops, you put in less effort and at the same time you they hollow out the system like termites.'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra inspired Anupama to start Film Companion

When asked about her role in forming a team for her entrepreneurial start-up, Film Companion, Anupama Chopra said that she has been a journalist for 30 years and lacked the skills of a businesswoman. 'At that time, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival fell into my lap and I didn't give enough importance to Film Companion. However, now that I fell, had I done things differently, things would have definitely been better. But I will give the credit to my husband for inspiring me to start the digital website.' For the unversed, Anupama Chopra is married to the 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. They are blessed with two children, Zuni Chopra and Agni Dev Chopra.

Also Read: Sonu Kakkar deletes post that said 'cutting ties' with siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar