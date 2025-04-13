Sonu Kakkar deletes post that said 'cutting ties' with siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar Singer Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's elder sister, Sonu Kakkar, have severed all ties with them. She wrote an emotional note on Saturday night. However, hours after the announcement, the singer deleted the post from Instagram.

Big news has come to light from the family of Neha Kakkar, one of the most famous singers in Bollywood. Her elder sister and singer Sonu Kakkar ended all relations with her sister Neha Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar. She has shared a post on Twitter, in this, she mentioned that she's cutting all ties with her siblings. However, hours later, the singer deleted the post from X and her Instagram stories, indicating a reconcilement.

'I am sad to tell you all that I am no longer the sister of two talented superstars Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar,' the singer wrote on social media. After this post went viral, there was a stir on social media. For the unversed, Neha Kakkar has three siblings and all three are very popular in Bollywood. Sonu Kakkar is a playback singer and songwriter. He is also a big name in Bollywood. He has done projects like 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo', Yeh Kasoor, Blue Theme, Aali Re Saali Re. Apart from Hindi songs, Sonu Kakkar has also sung Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Nepali songs. Talking about her personal life, she got married to Neeraj Sharma on December 20, 2006.

Let us tell you, there may have been a misunderstanding between the three siblings, but they still follow each other on Instagram. At the same time, Neha Kakkar, who often gets emotional remembering Mata Rani, has been seen sharing photos with her brother and sister, but now social media users say that this rift between the three siblings has been going on for a long time, because on April 9, Tony Kakkar's birthday celebration was held in which Sonu Kakkar did not attend nor was her husband present and then on April 12, Sonu Kakkar decided to end the relationship. Several people on social media seemed concerned, while others are calling it a publicity stunt.

