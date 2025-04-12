Chargesheet filed in Saif Ali Khan attack case, where was Kareena, who took the actor to hospital; know here Saif Ali Khan recorded his statement in the stabbing case to the Bandra Police on Saturday. Read further to know what the actor said.

In the latest development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the Mumbai Police filed a 16,000-page chargesheet on Monday stating the details of the event that happened on January 15 this year. The document has eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage and detailed statements from actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Actor Saif Ali Khan in his statement to Bandra Police, said that on January 15, 2025, around 7.30 pm, he had dinner with his sons while Kareena went out for work. After dinner, he watched TV and went to sleep around 10 pm. Both his sons went to their rooms to sleep. His elder son Taimur was taken to sleep by the caretaker Geeta, while the younger one, Jeh (Jehangir), was taken to sleep by Junu and Eliyama. Around 1.30 am Kareena reached home.

Intruder demanded money

He also mentioned that at 2 am, caretaker Junu came to his room screaming that someone had entered J Baba's room with a knife in his hand and was asking for money. Saif and Kareena ran towards Jeh's room. When they reached, Saif saw a man standing to the right of Jeh's bed. The man was wearing black clothes, something like a cap on his head, was thin, dark complexion, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 30 to 35 years old. He was holding a knife in his right hand and a hacksaw blade in his left.

Saif asked, "Who are you? What do you want?" At that moment, Eliyama was standing to the left of Jeh's bed, and the intruder was very close to the child. Without thinking further, Saif went to catch him. By that time, the attacker stabbed Saif multiple times - on his neck, back, arms, chest, and legs.

Seeing this attack Kareena shouted, 'Take Jeh out quickly'. At that time, Eliyama and Kareena took Jeh out of that room.

Saif also said that he grabbed the intruder but the man continued attacking. Saif's caretaker Geeta tried to help catch the intruder but was also attacked by him from behind. After this, Saif managed to push the attacker due to which he fell to the ground. Saif and Geeta then ran out of the room to save their lives and locked the door from outside. Saif went to the 12th floor in search of something to defend him. After this Hari, Saif's servant and others came to help. They looked for the intruder but couldn't find him.

Servant and Taimur took him to hospital

Kareena then told everyone to go downstairs. They all took the lift and went down to the building entrance. Saif said that after coming downstairs, Kareena noticed he was bleeding heavily. So, their servant Hari and Eliyama stopped an auto-rickshaw and rushed him to the hospital.

He further added that when he and Hari were about to leave in the rickshaw, his son Taimur insisted, 'I want to go with Papa.' Saif, along with Taimur and Hari, reached Lilavati Hospital, where doctors informed them that a knife piece had been removed from his back. He was then admitted for further treatment.

