Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Noida Police issues traffic advisory to prevent congestion | Check details Anticipating large gatherings for Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary on Monday, the Noida Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory detailing several diversions in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

Noida: In view of the celebrations planned for Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on Monday, the Noida Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory to help commuters avoid traffic jams across key routes in the city. Several processions, public gatherings, and cultural programmes are scheduled to take place at the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Gautam Buddh Nagar, prompting authorities to implement traffic diversions. To assist the public, a dedicated traffic helpline has been made available at 9971009001. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Noida, shared the advisory on social media.

According to the traffic advisory, the following diversions may be implemented based on congestion levels:

Heavy traffic expected from Pari Chowk towards Delhi: In case of congestion, commercial and heavy vehicles coming from Pari Chowk will be diverted via Charkha roundabout, Sector 94, and then through Kalindi Kunj into Delhi. Diversions from Mahamaya Flyover: If traffic builds up on the route from Mahamaya Flyover towards DND and Chilla, vehicles from Pari Chowk may be rerouted via Sector 37 loop and Botanical Garden bus stand to their destination. Traffic near Dalit Prerna Sthal Gate No. 2: In case of congestion, vehicles heading towards DND and Chilla may be diverted from Gate No. 2 (Bird Feeding Point) via Sector 18, Atta Chowk and Rajnigandha Chowk. Film City Flyover route adjustments: Vehicles using the loop from the GIP/Sector 18 underpass towards the Dalit Prerna Sthal may be redirected from the start of the loop via the U-turn beneath the Film City Flyover, then through Sector 18, Atta Chowk and Rajnigandha Chowk. Traffic from Mayur Vihar/Chilla towards Pari Chowk: If congestion occurs from under DND Flyover to Film City Flyover, vehicles may be diverted via Sector 15A/14A Flyover to Sector 15 signal and then towards Rajnigandha Chowk.

The Noida traffic police has urged commuters to opt for alternate routes to avoid delays and inconvenience. Although Monday is a public holiday, some private offices in Noida are expected to remain open, and regular weekday traffic could be seen on roads.