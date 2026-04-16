Bhooth Bangla Box Office: How much did Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's film earn from paid previews?

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla will finally release with paid previews on April 16. Advanced booking for the film had already begun on April 14. Hours before the film's release, an estimated amount of the film's advanced collection is already here.

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn as part of paid previews?

The booking numbers for Bhooth Bangla have started to paint an early picture of its opening day performance. The film, led by Akshay Kumar, has managed to generate steady interest. As per the latest figures by trade tracker Sacnilk, the Hindi 2D version alone has grossed Rs 4.73 crore. This is the estimated figure; the exact numbers will be updated by 9 am.

How much have the past films of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan earned?

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan began their successful collaboration with Hera Pheri, which earned Rs 12.35 crore net and went on to gain cult status over the years. They carried that momentum forward with Garam Masala, collecting Rs 29.02 crore net, and then Bhagam Bhag, which brought in Rs 40.25 crore net and further cemented their box office appeal.

The partnership reached a stronger phase with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which emerged as one of their highest-grossing films at Rs 49.11 crore net. This was followed by De Dana Dan, earning Rs 48.08 crore net, while Khatta Meetha collected Rs 38.67 crore net, slightly lower but still a respectable total.

Bhooth Bangla: Cast and crew

Bhooth Bangla leans into a familiar mix of humour, confusion and moments shaped by its characters. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, it brings together Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Jisshu Sengupta and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

The film was initially scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, but the makers later shifted its release to April 16. The change came at a time when Dhurandhar: The Revenge was performing strongly at the box office.

Also read: Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar injures himself while performing stunt, loses balance mid-landing | Video