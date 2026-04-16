'You will receive good news soon': When Jubin Nautiyal spoke about his wedding plans

New Delhi:

Jubin Nautiyal is now married. The 36-year-old singer tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in his hometown in Uttarakhand. Jubin likes to keep his personal life under wraps. Which is why he never introduced his girlfriend on social media. The news of his wedding spread across the internet. This took us back in time when Jubin, during an interaction, said that good news about his wedding will come soon.

What did Jubin Nautiyal say about his wedding?

In 2023, a photo from Jubin’s 'engagement' suddenly went viral and sparked a wave of speculation. Fans were quick to assume he had taken the next big step in his personal life. When asked about it later, the singer could not help but blush while addressing the rumours.

Clearing the air, he shared what had actually happened behind the picture. Explaining the confusion, he said at Sahitya Aajtak 2023, "I had shot a music video. It was during the shoot that my friend Nikita Dutta was getting married. Some footage from the music video promotion came out, and one thing led to another, and everyone thought I got engaged."

Opening up further, he said, "It's been more than a year since this happened. I am still clarifying. I don't have time for all these things, but my family is concerned about my marriage. They are putting pressure, but you will receive good news soon."

Jubin Nautiyal's wedding photo goes viral

The singer's wedding was kept low-key, far from the usual buzz that surrounds celebrity celebrations. There was no presence from the film fraternity, and the focus remained on close family and a small circle of loved ones. The singer has not posted official pictures of his wife on social media and introduced her.

Jubin, who has mostly kept his personal life away from public attention, is believed to have introduced his longtime girlfriend only recently. The couple chose a simple and intimate celebration rather than a grand, high-profile event.

As per TOI: “Jubin opted for a simple, traditional ceremony instead of a large public celebration. He has always been very private when it comes to his personal life. The couple did not want a large-scale wedding and were happy to celebrate their big day with just their dear ones.”

On the work front, the singer recently sang 'Aakhri Ishq' from Dhurandhar.

Also read: Singer Jubin Nautiyal marries longtime girlfriend in hush-hush wedding, only families attend