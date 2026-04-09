Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar injures himself while performing stunt, loses balance mid-landing | Video

New Delhi:

Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, has been building quiet excitement for a while. One big reason is the reunion of Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan after 14 years. The film is releasing on April 16 with paid previews, and Akshay fans are overjoyed.

Recently, a video surfacing online shows Akshay performing a stunt all by himself and injuring himself in the process. The clip is going viral ahead of the film's release next week.

Akshay Kumar injures himself while performing a stunt

A behind-the-scenes video shows Akshay Kumar attempting a high-energy jump kick. The move looks sharp mid-air, but the landing goes off balance, and he ends up falling, clearly hurt. It’s a brief moment, but it says a lot about the physical risk involved, especially when actors choose to perform their own stunts.

Akshay has also been vocal about this approach. He has said he prefers doing real stunts and isn’t in favour of relying too much on VFX or AI, as it can take away from the rawness of action. For him, the effort should feel visible on screen, not manufactured.

Bhooth Bangla trailer

Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, Bhooth Bangla has already caught attention with its trailer. It picked up momentum quickly online and gave a glimpse of what the makers are aiming for. A mix of humour, jump scares, and that slightly chaotic energy that defines this genre. The trailer leans into nostalgia, bringing back familiar faces like Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav, while pairing Akshay with Wamiqa Gabbi for a fresh dynamic.

Also starring Tabu, the film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, and is set to begin paid previews in theatres on April 16, 2026, from 9pm onwards.

Also read: Hera Pheri to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan films to watch before Bhooth Bangla