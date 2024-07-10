Vi introduces a new recharge plan worth Rs 95: Know all the benefits

Follow us on Image Source : VI Vi

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of the popular telecom service providers in India has introduced a new affordable recharge plan which has been priced at just Rs 95. The new plan aimed at providing data and OTT benefits to its vast user base in the middle of rising costs from other major telecom service providers like Reliance Jio and Airtel. With the increase in recharge plan prices, Indian customers have been feeling the pinch, making budget-friendly options more essential.

As the third-largest telecom operator in India, with around 210 million users, Vi's new plan is a welcome relief for its extensive customer base. This Rs 95 recharge plan not only offers significant savings but also includes valuable features.

Rs 95 recharge plan: Key details

This new recharge plan from Vi offers users 4GB of data with a validity of 28 days. A standout feature of this plan is the inclusion of a SonyLiv subscription, catering to those who enjoy OTT streaming.

This is a must to mention that the new plan from Vodafone Idea does not include calling or messaging facilities and users could still make WhatsApp calls by using the provided data. For regular calling, a separate recharge will be necessary.

Cost savings with the Vi Rs 95 Plan

A monthly SonyLiv subscription has been priced at Rs 399, and it enables login access on five different devices. However, with Vi's new plan, users will be able to enjoy a 28-day SonyLiv subscription for just Rs 95. This represents a substantial saving, making the plan highly economical.

